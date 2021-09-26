CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Latest: German far-right party projected to lose votes

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is projected to lose support in this year’s national election relative to the poll four years ago. Projections based on exit polls and partial vote counts on Sunday showed the party getting less than 11%, down from 12.6% in 2017. The party,...

Washington Post

German activists pretended to deliver a far-right party’s election fliers. A court battle could be next.

CORRECTION: The previous headline incorrectly said German activists sold fake election fliers to the Alternative for Germany party. The activists faked a flier delivery service. The headline has been corrected. “Reliable, on time and inexpensive”: That’s what the company promoting its flier delivery services promised. Germany’s far-right party was sold.
ELECTIONS
whio.com

The Latest: Social Democrats beat Merkel bloc in German vote

The latest on Germany's general election on Sunday:. The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed...
ELECTIONS
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
Arkansas Online

Future murky after German vote

BERLIN -- The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe's biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction. Olaf Scholz, the candidate of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Party that narrowly won German vote wants quick coalition

BERLIN — (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government amid concerns that Europe’s biggest economy could be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction. Olaf Scholz,...
POLITICS
marketpulse.com

Germans vote, but outcome unclear

The euro is showing limited movement in the Friday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1701, down 0.16% on the day. Germans have gone to the polls, but the results of the federal election remain unclear, and the political picture could remain muddy for up to several months. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) are almost tied, which means that a third party will have to be included in order to form a coalition government. The most important takeaway for the financial markets is that Merkel, who is stepping down as Chancellor after 16 years, will remain in power until a new government is formed. The markets are happy to have Merkel stay on, and EUR/USD has shown movement since the election.
ELECTIONS
#Social Democrats#Economy#Election Polls#Afd
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: German Greens candidate hopeful of more votes

BERLIN — The environmentalist Greens’ candidate to be the next German chancellor says she’s hoping for “a few more votes” than preelection polls showed her party getting. Annalena Baerbock is the party’s first candidate for chancellor. It led in polls after she was nominated in the spring but recent surveys...
ELECTIONS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Germans start voting for new parliament

Berlin [Germany], September 26 (ANI/Xinhua): German voters started to cast their ballots on Sunday to elect a new Bundestag, or the federal parliament, on which to form a new government for the next four years and usher in the post-Merkel era. According to the Federal Returning Officer, around 60.4 million...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
94.3 Jack FM

Pranksters target German far-right party with election campaign stunt

BERLIN (Reuters) – Pranksters posing as a delivery service won a contract from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to distribute a million campaign flyers – instead sending the leaflets back to the party’s offices two days before Sunday’s election. The AfD, which polls show with support of about 11%,...
ELECTIONS
Forward

Germany’s far-right political party, the AfD, is dominating Facebook this election

Earlier this month, Germany’s far-right nationalist political party Alternative für Deutschland, or the AfD, posted on Facebook. Widespread support for Sharia law among Muslims in Afghanistan, the group claimed, illustrated the danger “wenn sich Massen von Afghanen auf den Weg nach Deutschland und Europa machen” (“when masses of Afghans make their way to Germany and Europe”).
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German shooting linked to Covid-19 conspiracy theories and far right

A man suspected of shooting a petrol station cashier dead in Germany has been connected with coronavirus conspiracy groups and the far right.The 49-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, a day after a 20-year-old clerk was shot in the head with a revolver in Idar-Oberstein, a town in the west of the country.Researchers found he had openly supported the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on social media. They also believe he is a coronavirus denier.Earlier this week, the German health minister Jens Spahn told reporters the suspect had been asked to wear a mask - a requirement for shoppers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Czech far right sets 'Czexit' referendum law as price for post-vote talks

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The far-right SPD party, which may play a role in forming a new Czech government next month, would demand the cabinet propose legislation that could lead to a referendum on leaving the European Union, party chief Tomio Okamura said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist, pro-EU...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

German defence ministry investigating employee over suspected far-right links

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s defence ministry is investigating an employee over suspected far-right links, a spokesman said on Wednesday, following a report in Spiegel magazine that the military intelligence service had warned it about one of its workers. “We are talking about a suspected case of far-right extremism. The person...
POLITICS
The Independent

Czech, Hungarian leaders warn of Afghan migration

The prime minister of Hungary on Wednesday brought his anti-immigration views to the Czech Republic, where a fellow leader has made migration a major campaign topic before the country's general election next week. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungary's Viktor Orban shared their views during a meeting in a northern Czech city. Orban called illegal migration a threat to the future of countries in Central Europe Orban said he expected “millions” of refugees from Afghanistan to try to reach the European Union as part of a new mass migration wave.Babis, an admirer of Orban’s hardline policies, said his...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Far-right group Britain First allowed to register as political party by Electoral Commission

The far-right group Britain First has been allowed to re-register as a political party by the Electoral Commission.The watchdog said an official application “met the legal criteria”, despite leader Paul Golding holding convictions for a terror offence and hate crimes.In a statement, Britain First vowed to field candidates in upcoming elections as a “fully-fledged political party”.“This is a stupendous victory for the Britain First movement,” said an email to supporters.“Although our street activities will continue, this day marks the birth of Britain First as a traditional political party that will take the fight to the establishment through the ballot box.”Britain...
WORLD

