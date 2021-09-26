'Shang-Chi' Pulls in $13.3 Million at the Weekend Box Office, Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Release in Over a Year
Universal’s divisive Broadway adaptation Dear Evan Hansen fell short of industry expectations and opened at the number two spot with $7.5 million from 3,364 theaters in its opening weekend. This cleared the path for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to claim the number one spot for the fourth weekend in a row. The film made another $13.3 million, bringing its domestic total to within touching distance of the $200 million-mark. The Marvel movie currently sits at a healthy $196.5 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the year domestically.collider.com
