'Shang-Chi' Pulls in $13.3 Million at the Weekend Box Office, Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Release in Over a Year

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal’s divisive Broadway adaptation Dear Evan Hansen fell short of industry expectations and opened at the number two spot with $7.5 million from 3,364 theaters in its opening weekend. This cleared the path for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to claim the number one spot for the fourth weekend in a row. The film made another $13.3 million, bringing its domestic total to within touching distance of the $200 million-mark. The Marvel movie currently sits at a healthy $196.5 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

papermag.com

'Shang-Chi' Hits Box Office Milestone

Marvel Studios and Disney's latest blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has hit a major box office milestone. The film, which premiered earlier this month, is now the highest-grossing film of 2021 so far. It’s also set the record for films released during the pandemic era. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 delta variant, the movie hit $196.5 million domestically and $363.4 million globally — topping former frontrunner Black Widow.
MOVIES
allears.net

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Secures Spot as the Highest Grossing Film of 2021!

Movies have started to make waves in theaters recently, especially now with the popular Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latest Marvel film has continued to break records, bringing in plenty of revenue for theaters and IMAX. And, it looks like the film has reached yet another huge milestone!
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Top Grossing Pandemic Pic, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Bombs: Box Office – Talesbuzz

Saturday AM Update: Refresh for chart and more analysis As predicted, Disney-Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings refused to be slow down, firmly holding No. 1 with a $3.6M Friday, which alone makes the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature the highest grossing title during the pandemic ahead of Black Widow with $186.7M running total. By the end of tomorrow, Shang-Chi will make close to $12.8M, a great -41% hold, and a running total of $196M. What’s Shang-Chi‘s ultimate domestic endgame? Just under $250M seems quite conceivable.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Explosive ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the star’s Black Widow payday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” stated Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Becomes Biggest Film of 2021 as 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tanks

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' passes 'Black Widow' as the highest-grossing domestic film this year while the musical teen drama film has a lackluster debut. AceShowbiz - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" continues to fend off competition on the North American box office. Four weeks after its release, the latest Marvel movie still holds on to the top spot of the chart with an estimated $13.3 million.
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Shang-Chi’ marvels again

In its fourth week of release, the Marvel Studios release “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” leads again at the domestic box-office. With a gross of around $13.3 million, “Shang-Chi” passes “Black Widow” to become the highest grossing film of the 2021 domestic box-office. It extends its domestic gross to just above $196 million, making it a lock to pass the $200 million mark next weekend. It dropped only 39% this weekend, another solid hold for the film. When it’s all said and done, I expect “Shang-Chi” to have a total domestic gross around $245 million.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. The film opens in theaters on Friday after five delays, something of a pandemic-record. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as an otherworldly lethal protector, the superhero movie is estimated to collect at least $50 million in its opening weekend. But, given the unpredictable moviegoing landscape, that figure comes with a symbiote-sized asterisk. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65...
