Charli Williamson – 27

By Nick Kasey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss Charli Lynn Williamson, age 27, of Vidalia, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief battle with Covid. She was a native of Biloxi, Mississippi and later lived at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida before moving to Toombs County in 2004. She attended Toombs County High School and was currently a 911 dispatcher with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Department. She enjoyed Disney World, Universal Studios, and spending time with her friends and her niece, Kennedy.

