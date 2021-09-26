How to watch ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ tonight: Time, channel, stream for free

The Masked Singer Season 6 hit fans with a double dose of mystery this week, with a two-part premiere. Unfortunately, that also meant more than one costumed celebrity was eliminated. In Part one, both Octopus and Mother Nature were eliminated. However, the latter's identity wasn't revealed at the end of Episode 1. Fans had to wait until the start of Episode 2, which aired on Thursday night. Mother Nature was part of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull and Puffer Fish. However, it's unclear if one of those characters will be unmasked by the night's end, as well. Scroll through to discover the identity of this earthly entertainer (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

