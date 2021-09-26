CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holbrook, NY

Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOtmz_0c8dTjQL00
Missing Traveler Long Island firefighters attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (Eduardo Munoz Avarez)

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — (AP) — Mourners began arriving at a Long Island funeral home viewing on Sunday for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend.

A line had formed outside the funeral home in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, by noon, and groups of firefighters were seen filing past. A fire truck sat on each side of the building, each with its ladder raised.

Across the street from the funeral home, a chain link fence was adorned with posters featuring Petito's image and messages such as, “She touched the world.”

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn’t respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West.

Her body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.

Sunday’s viewing is in Holbrook, about

Petito's death has been classified as homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven't disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper. They got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie in Florida, and searched his parents' home in North Port, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 killed when helicopter, plane collide midair in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two people died Friday morning when a helicopter and a single-engine airplane collided midair near the Chandler Municipal Airport, according to police and multiple reports. The two people killed were in the helicopter when it crashed and burned, Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans and fire department spokesman...
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Houston school principal shot by ex-student on campus

HOUSTON — (AP) — A former student of a Houston public charter school shot and wounded the campus principal Friday before quickly surrendering to police, authorities said. The 25-year-old man shot through a locked, glass door at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. No students were hurt.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Holbrook, NY
State
Florida State
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
New York City, NY
Government
Holbrook, NY
Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Mega Maze’ opens Saturday in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. — A New England fall tradition returns on Saturday in Sterling. The Davis Mega Maze is open Saturdays 11:30 to 7 PM and Sundays 11:30 to 5 PM. Three miles of ‘mind-boggling’ puzzle networks are carved into the 8-acre corn field, creating a larger than life, living sculpture of the classic I-Spy “Where’s Waldo.”
STERLING, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Domestic Violence#Ap#Ford Transit#Capital One Bank
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tennessee man fatally shoots 3 family members, including 11-year-old sister

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, were fatally shot by a family member Friday morning in a Middle Tennessee city, authorities said. An adult man and woman were also killed in the shooting in Columbia, The Daily Herald of Columbia reported. A fourth family member escaped through a window and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said at a news conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy