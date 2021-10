With Christmas just a little over three months away, the Bills Mafia will have the opportunity to get some great Buffalo Bills gifts over the next two days. Highmark Stadium announced on Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills Foundation will be hosting a garage sale with one of a kind items over the next two days (9/23-9/24). On Thursday, September 23 fans can shop for items from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday, September 24 fans can purchase gear from 6-9 p.m.

