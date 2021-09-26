CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington's Week 3 inactives vs. Bills

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgViA_0c8dT82p00

The Washington Football Team is set to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Now, we know what Washington’s inactive list will look like for the game against the Bills.

Washington listed defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, tight end Sammis Reyes, defensive end Shaka Toney and cornerback Darryl Roberts as inactive.

This list is no surprise. The only new addition is Ioannidis, one of the most important players on defense. Ioannidis injured his knee in the Week 2 win over the Giants and missed practice time last week. He did not make the trip to Buffalo.

Daniel Wise, who was promoted to the active roster on Saturday, is officially active for Washington.

Buffalo listed the following five players as inactive:

  • DE Boogie Basham
  • DE Efe Obada
  • DT Harrison Phillips
  • RB Matt Breida
  • OL Tommy Doyle

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Dolphins: Who's inactive against Buffalo Bills today

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins open their home schedule against the Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami hopes to take a commanding 2-0 record in the AFC East. There is a 60 percent chance of rain at Hard Rock Stadium at 3 p.m. today. It is 90 degrees...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Matt Breida, Harrison Phillips among inactives for Week 3

These are the Buffalo Bills who are inactive for Week 3 against the Washington Football Team. This week’s inactive report for the Buffalo Bills was likely to have some surprises since the Bills enter this week relatively healthy. The team had only two players with injury designations with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson both inactive.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills game

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 35-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins and are currently -7.5 point favorites heading into their week three matchup against the Washington Football Team. The Miami Dolphins couldn’t get right last Sunday. Still, more importantly, the Bills’ defensive execution was nearly flawless, forcing three turnovers and sacking Miami quarterbacks six times while only allowing 216 total yards. In their loss to the Steelers, Pittsburgh only accumulated 252 total yards. While the Bills outgained the Steelers on the stat sheet, the missed opportunities offensively ultimately led to a win for Pittsburgh. That’ll be the narrative heading into this game for each team, one side of the football that will be trying to get right; Washington’s defense and Buffalo’s offense.
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills vs. Washington game predictions | Week 3

Pick: Bills 30-19 This isn't the Giants' defense that Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke torched for 336 yards. Heinicke and the Football Team (1-1) will collide with a Buffalo defense that has not allowed an opposing team to throw for 200 yards. Against the Bills (1-1) and Josh Allen, Washington will struggle to keep pace on the scoreboard.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
the buffalo bills

Matt Breida, Efe Obada headline Buffalo's inactive list | Bills vs. Washington

Here are the following notes for the Bills gameday roster against Washington:. CBs Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson are both active. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with knee injuries. Linebacker Andre Smith is active for his first game of the season. Eight defensive linemen will...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Roberts
Person
Matt Ioannidis
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrison Phillips#Giants#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Buffalobills
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy