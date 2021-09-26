Mask objectors disrupt more Indiana school board meetings
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Another Indiana school board meeting was disrupted when residents refused to wear face masks while objecting to the district’s requirement. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Center Grove school board meeting Thursday night after those not wearing masks wouldn’t leave so the meeting could start, the (Franklin) Daily Journal reported. Those protesting left after two deputies arrived.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0