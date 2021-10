Josh McCollum birdied the final hole to defeat Jeff Fowler by one stroke in the 94th Annual Chico City Championship. Play commenced on the back nine for the final match and concluded on No. 9 on the front nine. The very close 36-hole final match went all the way to the wire before McCollum managed to get it up and down from the greenside bunker on the final hole. Fowler was unable to capitalize on his chip from just off the fringe and had to settle for a par.

CHICO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO