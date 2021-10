84-year-old Herbert Franta Jr. of Rochester passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. A private family burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the church.