MATCHDAY: Brighton at Palace after impressive start to EPL

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Brighton and Crystal Palace are separated by more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) but have been long-standing foes for decades. Brighton makes the trip to south London having taken a surprise 12 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League so far. Palace has only five points from five games at the start of Patrick Vieira's reign as Roy Hodgson's successor. The World Cup winning-midfielder with France is in the process of making Palace more possession-based, which was also the case for Graham Potter when he took charge of Brighton two years ago. The game marks Tariq Lamptey’s long-awaited return to Premier League action. The right back played half of the midweek League Cup win over Swansea having been sidelined since December following a hamstring injury.

