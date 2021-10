Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is using his platform to empower the youth by launching a four-year scholarship to the Roc nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment. The scholarship—for students majoring in Sports Management or Sports Communication & Marketing—will be open to applicants with an SAT score of at least 1100 (22 on the ACT) or students who have averaged a B grade or better. Contestants must also submit a written essay detailing future plans for themselves in the next decade and how being a recipient of the LaMelo Scholarship will impact those plans. Despite having forgone a college education...

