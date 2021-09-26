CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Close to Big Step Toward Kids’ Vaccine

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s CEO says “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to U.S. regulators for federal authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11. That would be an important step toward starting vaccinations for those youngsters, especially...

