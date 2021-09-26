CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migos Rapper Offset Helps Pay For Late ‘Friday’ Star AJ Johnson's Funeral

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian AJ Johnson of Friday fame passed away earlier this month, leaving his widow burdened with funeral expenses. After she called out “fake fans” for their lack of support while the comedian was alive, celebs like Offset not only helped cover funeral costs but also supported his widow. According to...

hiphopdx.com

HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
Ice Cube
Michael Blackson
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
theboxhouston.com

Nia Long Reacts To Death Of AJ Johnson: “A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set”

The passing of Friday and House Party actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has sent ripples through the entertainment world, including among those who worked alongside the standup comedian. Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson’s Friday co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.
Mercury News

Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson dies at 55; actor and comedian had scene-stealing role in ‘Friday’

Anthony “AJ” Johnson, an actor and comedian best known for his performance as Ezal in “Friday,” has died, his representative LyNea Bell told CNN on Monday. He was 55. “The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson,” Bell said in a statement. “He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”
CinemaBlend

Anthony Johnson’s Wife Is Calling Out All The ‘Fake Love’ From Friends And Fans After No One Wants To Help Support Friday Actor’s Funeral Costs

Earlier this week, Hollywood and the internet were taken aback by the sudden death of Friday alum Anthony Johnson. Immediately, upon hearing the news, fans and celebrities flooded the internet with condolences and memories of the beloved actor. Unfortunately, his death left his family with a huge financial burden, leading to an outcry for help. According to his wife Lexis, the support translated to “fake love” as funeral costs continue to mount.
hotnewhiphop.com

