CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

The Latest: German far-right party projected to lose votes

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is projected to lose support in this year’s national election relative to the poll four years ago. Projections based on exit polls and partial vote counts on Sunday showed the party getting less than 11%, down from 12.6% in 2017. The party,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

German activists pretended to deliver a far-right party’s election fliers. A court battle could be next.

CORRECTION: The previous headline incorrectly said German activists sold fake election fliers to the Alternative for Germany party. The activists faked a flier delivery service. The headline has been corrected. “Reliable, on time and inexpensive”: That’s what the company promoting its flier delivery services promised. Germany’s far-right party was sold.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Latest: Social Democrats beat Merkel bloc in German vote

The latest on Germany’s general election on Sunday:. The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Party that narrowly won German vote wants quick coalition

BERLIN — (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government amid concerns that Europe’s biggest economy could be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction. Olaf Scholz,...
POLITICS
marketpulse.com

Germans vote, but outcome unclear

The euro is showing limited movement in the Friday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1701, down 0.16% on the day. Germans have gone to the polls, but the results of the federal election remain unclear, and the political picture could remain muddy for up to several months. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) are almost tied, which means that a third party will have to be included in order to form a coalition government. The most important takeaway for the financial markets is that Merkel, who is stepping down as Chancellor after 16 years, will remain in power until a new government is formed. The markets are happy to have Merkel stay on, and EUR/USD has shown movement since the election.
ELECTIONS
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: German Greens candidate hopeful of more votes

BERLIN — The environmentalist Greens’ candidate to be the next German chancellor says she’s hoping for “a few more votes” than preelection polls showed her party getting. Annalena Baerbock is the party’s first candidate for chancellor. It led in polls after she was nominated in the spring but recent surveys...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Democrats#Economy#Election Polls#Afd
albuquerqueexpress.com

Germans start voting for new parliament

Berlin [Germany], September 26 (ANI/Xinhua): German voters started to cast their ballots on Sunday to elect a new Bundestag, or the federal parliament, on which to form a new government for the next four years and usher in the post-Merkel era. According to the Federal Returning Officer, around 60.4 million...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Forward

Germany’s far-right political party, the AfD, is dominating Facebook this election

Earlier this month, Germany’s far-right nationalist political party Alternative für Deutschland, or the AfD, posted on Facebook. Widespread support for Sharia law among Muslims in Afghanistan, the group claimed, illustrated the danger “wenn sich Massen von Afghanen auf den Weg nach Deutschland und Europa machen” (“when masses of Afghans make their way to Germany and Europe”).
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
AFP

France's right seeks champion to fight Macron

With the clock ticking down to France's presidential elections in April, conservatives have yet to select a candidate from a crowded field of hopefuls who aim to beat the far-right to set up a final against Emmanuel Macron. - Most analysts see the two-round election process heading to a repeat of the 2017 final-stage duel between Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Far-right group Britain First allowed to register as political party by Electoral Commission

The far-right group Britain First has been allowed to re-register as a political party by the Electoral Commission.The watchdog said an official application “met the legal criteria”, despite leader Paul Golding holding convictions for a terror offence and hate crimes.In a statement, Britain First vowed to field candidates in upcoming elections as a “fully-fledged political party”.“This is a stupendous victory for the Britain First movement,” said an email to supporters.“Although our street activities will continue, this day marks the birth of Britain First as a traditional political party that will take the fight to the establishment through the ballot box.”Britain...
WORLD
CBS News

Germans vote to elect new chancellor

German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will mark the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership after 16 years in power. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the issues important to voters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy