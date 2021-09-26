The Latest: German far-right party projected to lose votes

The euro is showing limited movement in the Friday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1701, down 0.16% on the day. Germans have gone to the polls, but the results of the federal election remain unclear, and the political picture could remain muddy for up to several months. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) are almost tied, which means that a third party will have to be included in order to form a coalition government. The most important takeaway for the financial markets is that Merkel, who is stepping down as Chancellor after 16 years, will remain in power until a new government is formed. The markets are happy to have Merkel stay on, and EUR/USD has shown movement since the election.

