CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Jerry Mathers Searched for Decades to Find Co-Star After He Dropped Off the Map

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068OnT_0c8dPCLe00

Jerry Mathers, who played Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, recently revealed that he spend decades trying to find one of his co-stars after they dropped off the map.

According to MeTV, the Leave It to Beaver star has been searching for Rusty Stevens. The last time anyone has seen Stevens was in 1963 with his final appearance being on The Rifleman’s Halloween special, “Hostages of Fortune.” Stevens was widely known for playing Larry Mondello on Leave It to Beaver from 1957 to 1960. He notably appeared in 68 of the hit sitcom’s 234 episodes.

Following the series finale of Leave It to Beaver, Stevens’ parents decided to end his acting contract and left Los Angeles. No one has seen the child actor since. Mathers reportedly told The Pantagraph in 1982, “Nobody could find [Stevens] for the longest time. Everybody lost touch with him.”

Luckily, Mathers eventually found Stevens, who was working as a car insurance salesman in New Jersey. Mathers even convinced Stevens to participate in the Leave It to Beaver reunion movie in 1983.

Jerry Mathers Opens Up About Starring in ‘Leave It to Beaver’

In a 2019 interview with Classic Film TV Cafe, Jerry Mathers sat down and shared more details about his experience on the Leave It to Beaver set. “

“[We worked for] 39 weeks a year and we’d go out after that for a few weeks of promoting and meeting with advertisers in New York and Chicago,” Mathers recalled. He also said that the cast and crew would come back from a short vacation and start filming a new season. “We did that for six years and 234 episodes.”

While also discussing how he and Barbara Billingsley were the only cast members retained from the Leave It to Beaver pilot, Mathers revealed the boy who played Wally had a growth spurt. “When they brought him back several months later, he had gotten really big. And really looked like a big brother. He was almost as tall as Hugh Beaumont, who was 6’1.”

Mathers then said that as for Ward Cleaver, there were several screenings for the Leave It to Beaver main cast part. “They’d bring in people from outside as well as people working in other shows on the lot,” the actor recalled. The producers would also administer a questionnaire asking how the actors liked each character. “For some reason, they decided to replace both of the actors who played Wally and Ward in the pilot.”

In regards to his favorite Leave It to Beaver episodes, Mathers added, “I like the one where I climb up into the soup bowl. That was fun. The show was just a great adventure with a lot of adults around and we just had a good time.”

Comments / 142

Carol FromFlorida
5d ago

I enjoy the watching Leave It To Beaver on METV. You can apply the life lessons the show was teaching to things in today's world too. It makes one realize how fast paced and out of control our lives really are. 😄

Reply(17)
92
Rita Gallagher
5d ago

I watched this show as a child and loved it. You could tell that they loved each other even if there wasn’t a bunch of hugging and kissing. It was a wholesome show. We need more of these types of shows nowadays where the family respects each other.

Reply(8)
52
Popeye53
5d ago

Always thought it was crazy old people watching old tv, but now totally understand, instead of watching fake news which does nothing but raise the BP. I get to watch me tv after local news. National news is nothing but talking heads making ratings. Worse yet sports media.

Reply(1)
38
Related
wtmj.com

WTMJ Conversations: Jerry Mathers

Leave it to Beaver first aired on October 4, 1957. 64 years later, it remains a beloved show. ‘The Beaver’ Jerry Mathers joined Libby Collins on this week’s episode of WTMJ Conversations to reflect on the show and its popularity. A portion of the conversation was transcribed below, courtesy of...
TV SHOWS
metv.com

10 actors who played the same role as a kid and an adult

Some continued into spinoffs while others came back for reboots decades later. It can be hard for child actors to move past the characters that made them famous. Oftentimes, they leave Hollywood or transition to a job behind the camera. But some actors come back to the roles they played as youngsters, sometimes even playing them as adults for nearly as long as they did as kids!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Wide Open Country

Behind the Tumultuous Friendship of Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor

Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor were two of the most beautiful and most popular Hollywood movie stars of the 1950s and beyond. While this close proximity of fame could potentially breed competition, Reynolds and Taylor instead became fast friends and enjoyed a close relationship for years. Liz Taylor, a child star, was a seasoned professional by the time Reynolds was discovered by Warner Brothers and MGM out of high school, and according to Reynolds, the two actresses more or less grew up together in the business.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

SJP Shared A Beautiful Tribute To Her SATC Co-Star Willie Garson After His Death

The Sex and The City stars are sharing loving memories of a lost cast member. After the news of Willie Garson's death broke on Sept. 21, co-stars and fans alike remembered the man who played Stanford Blatch. Meanwhile, some people noticed that castmate Sarah Jessica Parker was notably silent about the sad news. After waiting to break her silence, Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram about Willie Garson's death is such a touching tribute.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Billingsley
Person
Jerry Mathers
Person
Hugh Beaumont
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leave It To Beaver#Hostage#Rifleman#Instagram A#Thejerrymathers#Classic Film Tv Cafe
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickprime.com

Nene Leakes Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Nene Leakes shared a brand new publish on Instagram — and she or he appears completely completely different. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to the social media platform on September 16, 2021, to publish a selfie that she took in her automobile after a “pampering” session. “Pushing via,”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Little House on the Prairie’ star had no idea he was a teen idol

“Little House on the Prairie” star Matthew Labyorteaux says he was “oblivious” to his own teen stardom. The actor, who played Albert Ingalls on the beloved series, exclusively told Page Six in a new interview that all the Tiger Beat pinups and adulation were “a little lost” on him at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy