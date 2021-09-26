CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The door to a possible trade involving Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to have been opened a bit…. For weeks, the Texans have reportedly been asking a significantly high price for their franchise quarterback (who isn’t playing and has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women).

thespun.com

Comments / 66

Ronald Darren Baker
5d ago

If the Texans were in fact offered 3 first round picks and 3 second round picks they should have pulled the trigger on that trade . They probably won’t get that now . But who knows?

Reply(4)
12
Jennella Jackson
5d ago

he's a good quarterback those women just want money because they they should've been said something otherwise

Reply(6)
18
Rome D
5d ago

its funny how all this come up when he just wanted to be traded! Good old Texas!

Reply(3)
25
Related
FanSided

Dolphins reason for passing on Deshaun Watson trade revealed

The Dolphins had strong trade interest in Deshaun Watson recently, but the Texans’ unwillingness to lower their demands killed the deal. Trading for Deshaun Watson is a complicated proposition for any NFL team interested in his services. His off-the-field issues could sideline him for a significant period of time. That wasn’t the reason why the Dolphins passed on adding the All-Pro quarterback though.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Dolphins, Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Stephen Ross reportedly wants to bring embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. That’s no secret, and that’s a sticking point to the Dolphins’ owner. Ross is unhappy about the late-August leak, according to a source who spoke with PFT. Watson could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
NBC Sports

Jay Glazer hints that something is brewing on the Deshaun Watson front

On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nfl#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#Draft#Clemson Tigers
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins make major decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

After evaluating all options, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly elected to place starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserved list due to his rib injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The second-year quarterback will now miss the Dolphins’ upcoming three games. For the time being, backup...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Protections, Updated Odds, Coordinator Chatter, More

On a day when there were noteworthy transactions around the league, the Dolphins made their weekly practice squad protections and there were a change this week. Cornerback Jamal Perry was not among the practice squad protections this week, a first this season. He was elevated for the first two games of the season, as a COVID-19 replacement in Week 1 and as a standard elevation.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson rumors: Texans about to make a move?

The Deshaun Watson and Houston Texans trade rumors are at it again, and this time one of the biggest national media outlets is talking about a possible trade looming. When it comes to any talk involving Deshaun Watson trade rumors, one had to take it with a grain of salt so to speak because so much of it is opinion, though some is vague reporting with sources that may or may not be giving correct information.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
221K+
Followers
38K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy