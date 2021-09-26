CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Democrats Narrowly Beat Angela Merkel's Alliance in Historic German Election

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC Miami
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary results on Monday morning showed the center-left Social Democratic Party gaining 25.8% of the vote, according to the country's Federal Returning Officer. Angela Merkel's right-leaning bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union got 24.1% of the vote, according to the early results. The election is significant...

