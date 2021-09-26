CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcanic ash cloud halts flights to and from Spanish island

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe volcano on La Palma erupted on September 19. An ash cloud was preventing flights on and off the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday as molten rock continued to be flung high into the air from an erupting volcano. No flights arrived into or departed from the airport,...

