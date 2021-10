The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are undefeated, and the Kansas City Chiefs are in last place in the AFC West. The Chiefs are 1-2 to start the year and are 0-3 against the spread. As our Iain MacMillan pointed out last week, Kansas City has been a nightmare for bettors going all the way back to last year, going 1-12-1 against the spread over their last 14 games.

