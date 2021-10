The Notre Dame football team will look to move to 5-0 on Saturday, but in order to do so, they will have to battle it out against a tough Cincinnati team. With what could end up being the biggest game of their season coming up on Saturday, the Notre Dame football team will welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to Notre Dame Stadium. Sitting with a 4-0 mark, and coming off their best win of the season, the Irish are underdogs to the Bearcats, who currently sit two spots ahead of them in the latest AP Poll.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO