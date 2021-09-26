MATCHDAY: Brighton at Palace after impressive start to EPL

This article will focus on the upcoming Crystal Palace vs Brighton blockbuster. For the upcoming fixture, Crystal Palace will host their rivals, Brighton, at the Selhurst Park Stadium in the top-tier Premier League 2021-22. We are no strangers to the Crystal Palace and Brighton rivalry that dates back to the 1970s. To most, this might not strike you as the most exciting one but for their fans, the atmosphere is typically intense. And if a game is to be played at Crystal Palace’s compact Selhurst Park stadium then things will definitely kick up a notch. Brighton is in great form this season and has won four out of its 5 fixtures. With 12 points it flies high at the 4th position far away from Crystal Palace’s 14th spot. On the flip side, however, in head-to-head comparison Crystal Palace has dominated the records so far.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO