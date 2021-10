You have probably heard by now, but the Buffalo Bills are now 2-1 after a dominating win at home against The Washington Football Team on Sunday. The Bills won by a score of 43-21 in front of a packed Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It was the return of the Bills offense in the form that Bills fans adored in 2020. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for nearly 360 yards and four touchdowns with another rushing touchdown to cap off the Bills scoring on the afternoon.

