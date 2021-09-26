CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sartell, MN

Funeral for Darlene Bidinger, 83, of Sartell

By Love reporting?
thenewsleaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene M. Bidinger, 83, of Sartell died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Her funeral will be at noon Friday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. The Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 and one-hour prior to the services Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

thenewsleaders.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Sartell, MN
Obituaries
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Sartell, MN
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Quiet Oaks Hospice House#Parish Prayers#American Cancer Society#The Sartell St

Comments / 0

Community Policy