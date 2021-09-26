Funeral for Darlene Bidinger, 83, of Sartell

Darlene M. Bidinger, 83, of Sartell died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Her funeral will be at noon Friday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. The Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 and one-hour prior to the services Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.