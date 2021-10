Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith underwent surgery this week. Two weeks ago the Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on the injured reserved list with a back injury. It was then reported that he would be shut down for a while and that was confirmed today with the report that Smith underwent surgery for the injury this week. The team is hoping that Smith will be able to return later in the season.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO