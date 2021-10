In advance of Sunday’s Broncos-Jaguars game, Broncos Wire examines the matchup with fantasy football projections for Denver players courtesy of our colleagues at The Huddle. The Broncos are coming off of a 27-13 road win at the Giants to open their season. The Jaguars, meanwhile, were able to make the Texans look like a formidable force in their season-opener, so a bounce-back game would smooth over the bad feelings that their beatdown in Houston generated. The Broncos are not bringing anything special on offense, but the Jaguars defense looks just as bad as it did in 2020. If the Jaguars can just stay in the game and not allow the Broncos to control the game from start to finish, that would be victory enough.

