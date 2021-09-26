Chicago White Sox place outfielder Brian Goodwin (back) on 10-day IL

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Brian Goodwin on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, due to lower back spasms.

In a corresponding move, they recalled right-handed pitcher Matt Foster from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The White Sox signed Goodwin to a free-agent deal on May 4 after the Pittsburgh Pirates released the veteran. His acquisition came a day after the White Sox learned Luis Robert would be lost for several weeks after sustaining a hip injury. Eloy Jimenez also suffered a long-term injury in spring training, but both are back in the Chicago lineup as the American League Central champions prepare for the postseason.

Goodwin, 30, is hitting .221 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 72 games with the White Sox.

Foster, 26, has shuttled between Chicago and Charlotte all season. In 34 relief appearances, he is 2-1 with a 6.32 ERA in 37 innings pitched. He has one save.

