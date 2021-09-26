CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox place outfielder Brian Goodwin (back) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raYAF_0c8dM7qD00

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Brian Goodwin on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, due to lower back spasms.

In a corresponding move, they recalled right-handed pitcher Matt Foster from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The White Sox signed Goodwin to a free-agent deal on May 4 after the Pittsburgh Pirates released the veteran. His acquisition came a day after the White Sox learned Luis Robert would be lost for several weeks after sustaining a hip injury. Eloy Jimenez also suffered a long-term injury in spring training, but both are back in the Chicago lineup as the American League Central champions prepare for the postseason.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Goodwin, 30, is hitting .221 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 72 games with the White Sox.

Foster, 26, has shuttled between Chicago and Charlotte all season. In 34 relief appearances, he is 2-1 with a 6.32 ERA in 37 innings pitched. He has one save.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox reinstate outfielder Adam Engel from the injured list and option infielder Romy González to Triple-A Charlotte

Injuries have limited the outfielder, but he was back Tuesday and in the lineup against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It was his 34th game this season. “It feels great, man,” said Engel, who had been on the injured list since Aug. 13 with left shoulder inflammation. “It feels good to be back. I was able to watch the game (Monday) night from the dugout. It’s good to be back with everybody. Ready to get going again.”
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon will not pitch this weekend

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 18: Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 18, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox are hoping that the strength of their team...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robert
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: This could be the playoff clinching series

The Chicago White Sox just took a series from the Texas Rangers. It was a hard-fought series against a team that doesn’t have much hope right now. However, they deserve respect because they play good teams well. After taking two of three from them, the White Sox now has a magic number of four. They are so close to being the American League Central Champions for the first time since 2008.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Clinching scenarios against Cleveland

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers had their game on Wednesday canceled due to bad weather. The White Sox have a magic number of two so they are so close to clinching the American League Division title. They had a chance to do it on Wednesday before the news of it being canceled but they also needed some help from the Kansas City Royals.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The magic number stays at two for another day

The Chicago White Sox have lost two straight to the Detroit Tigers so they haven’t helped their own clinching cause since Sunday against the Texas Rangers. As a result, they have been asking for some help from the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, they really helped them by sweeping a doubleheader over Cleveland which is really nice. That brought the magic number down from four to two going into Tuesday.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago White Sox need to step up their game with the postseason only a week away. Can they get their stars going?

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was the voice of reason last week when asked about his team’s chances in the postseason. “In a three-out-of-five (series), or a four-out-of-seven, any team can beat any other team,” he said. “Any team can look bad and any team can look great. In a short series, anything can happen. I don’t see why we can’t go all the way, but if we don’t, I wouldn’t ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfielder#The Chicago White Sox#Triple A Charlotte#The White Sox#The Pittsburgh Pirates#American#Era#Il Mother#St Louis Cardinals
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Adam Engel has been activated from IL

We are getting closer and closer to the Chicago White Sox being ready for the 2021 MLB postseason. They go into Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a magic number of two. They want to be as healthy as possible when the first playoff game starts and they took a step towards that on Tuesday. The White Sox activated Adam Engel off of the injured list and sent Romy Gonzalez down to AAA Charlotte.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
Daily Herald

Bad back likely means Brian Goodwin is done for season

More than ever, Leury Garcia's versatility figures to be a boon as the White Sox postseason looms. That truth was reinforced Sunday, as outfielder Brian Goodwin was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Friday) with lower back spasms, effectively ending his regular season. In addition, outfielder Adam Engel's...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Indians activate Bieber from IL to start against White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have activated right-hander Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list. He will start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained right shoulder. He is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts and will likely throw 60 or so pitches in his return. He made two minor league rehab assignments this month. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.
MLB
CBS Chicago

White Sox Single-Game Playoff Tickets Go On Sale This Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox fans, if you want to see the post-season in person, you’d better be ready at 2 p.m. That’s when a limited number of single-game tickets for the playoffs go on sale at whitesox.com today. Tickets will be available for two American League Division Series games and four American League Championship Series games. Fans are limited to four tickets per game. It appears likely the White Sox will play the Astros in the ALDS, with the first two games in Houston. The first game at Guaranteed Rate Field would be Oct. 10. The team is asking fans to wear black to the team’s home games during the playoffs, to recreate the atmosphere from the “Blackout” game in the 2008 division tiebreaker, the last time the White Sox won the American League Central title.  
MLB
KOEL 950 AM

Field of Dreams Movie Site Sold

Anyone who has seen the Field of Dreams knows how important the Chicago White Sox were to the movie's story line. When Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) built a baseball diamond in the middle of his cornfield, former White Sox great "Shoeless" Joe Jackson was the first to emerge from the surrounding stalks.
MOVIES
chatsports.com

Game 159: Reds vs. White Sox (8:10 PM ET) - Gray vs. Rodón (WITH RR LIVE COMMENTARY)

We’re going to try something a little different for the game thread today. Wick and I (BK) will be streaming our commentary LIVE on LeagueDay. Basically, put the game on, have your mute button give Sam LeCure a break for an evening, and watch the game with RR. We’ll probably riff about where the Reds go from here, what to make of this current group, and there may or may not be some TLR shit-talking that you won’t get on the Big One.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy