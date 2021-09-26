CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unseeded Anett Kontaveit wins Ostrava for third career title

Unseeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia stunned fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday to claim the title at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Kontaveit, who didn’t drop a set all week, converted three of four break opportunities and fended off the only one she faced from Sakkari in a match that lasted one hour, 32 minutes.

It’s Kontaveit’s third career title and second in four weeks as she improved her career record against Sakkari to 5-6.

Sakkari snapped a string of nine semifinal losses in reaching the final, but was denied her bid for a second career title. Despite the loss, the World No. 12 is expected to reach the top 10 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Kontaveit, ranked 30th, has now won six matches against top 20 opponents this year.

–Field Level Media

