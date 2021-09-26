Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in Sunday morning shooting

Small memorials for Sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning have been placed at two locations, one at the scene of the shooting and the other at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe died Sunday after he was shot and killed at a house party.