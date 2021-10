Three Fort Drum soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division died last week within 72 hours of each other in a series of unrelated suspected suicides, Army officials said. According to a Fort Drum press release, investigating agencies do not believe the incidents pose any danger to the public. Officials said they could not provide any additional details, nor the names of those who died, until next of kin are notified and the investigations are completed.

FORT DRUM, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO