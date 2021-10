Broadway shows had an unofficial opening night and it looked pretty packed. Will you wait in long lines for crowded theaters or wait a little while?. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still being a concern for many it looks like New York is coming back. Restaurants are open, large gatherings are happening and even massive concerts and music festivals have returned. If there's one thing that evident from this summer it is that New Yorkers missed the arts. One of the biggest stages for the arts has been revived.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO