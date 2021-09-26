WEi explore mysterious surroundings in concept trailer for UNIVERSE single 'Starry Night'

Today is chock-full of Pokémon announcements. A new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer has just been released, and there is a lot we need to talk about. The Legends trailer seemed to go into the story of the game a bit more, which certainly has me more excited. It seems different from any Pokémon games before, which we knew from the first trailer, but the more and more information that surfaces, the more intriguing Legends becomes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO