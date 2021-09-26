WEi explore mysterious surroundings in concept trailer for UNIVERSE single 'Starry Night'
WEi is the latest UNIVERSE artist to release a special single for the platform!. On September 26 KST, the OUI Entertainment rookie group unveiled a concept trailer for their upcoming UNIVERSE single "Starry Night." In the clip, the members not only show off their boyishly handsome visuals, but also give fans their first look at the vibrant setting where their new single's concept takes place – a futuristic city saturated in yellows, oranges, and greens. Matching the trailer's title 'Follow The Light,' the members are equipped with flashlights as they explore their mysterious surroundings.www.allkpop.com
