(Fargo, ND) -- A multi-car crash just seven miles South of Fargo led to two deaths early Sunday morning on I-29. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that a little after 1 a.m, the driver of a Ford Expedition, a 27-year-old Fargo man, was headed southbound on the highway when the driver of a Chevy Silverado, a 65-year-old Moorhead man, went left of center and smashed into the Ford head-on.