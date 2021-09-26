CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo signal Paris Fashion Week arrival with photos in front of Eiffel Tower

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ladies of BLACKPINK are officially arriving in France for Paris Fashion Week!. On September 26 KST, Jisoo took to her personal Instagram account to not only share news of her arrival with fans, but also to take photos with groupmate Rosé in front of the famed Eiffel Tower. For one of Jisoo's posts, the two took an adorable masked selfie together, while in another, Rosé took photos of Jisoo standing in front of the tower herself. Rosé even commented on the photo set with a playful "Long-legged Jisoo," complimenting Jisoo's lovely figure.

