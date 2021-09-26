Astro Bob: Aurora alert Sunday night
Aurora may be in the cards Sunday, Sept. 26, as streams of high-speed material from the sun arrive and jangle Earth's magnetic field. A minor storm will kick off the evening and develop into a moderate G2 storm between about 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. G2 events often feature bright arcs and rays covering at least half of the northern sky across the Upper Midwest. The moon shouldn't be too much of a bother either. It rises around 9:30-10 p.m. near last-quarter phase, not so bright that it would extinguish the aurora.www.inforum.com
