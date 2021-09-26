CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Child raises anticipation for new repackage album 'DDARA' with sleek concept trailer

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Golden Child is ready to make their big return with a new repackage album!. On September 26 KST, the Woollim Entertainment boy group unveiled a concept trailer promoting 'DDARA,' the repackage for their 2nd full-length album 'Game Changer.' In the clip, all ten members have their own scene and moment with the camera, impressing in tailor suit looks that give them a sleek and mature image.

www.allkpop.com

