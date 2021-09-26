Golden Child raises anticipation for new repackage album 'DDARA' with sleek concept trailer

N.Flying will be returning soon with the repackaged version of their 1st full album, 'Man on the Moon'!. According to media outlet reports on September 18, the N.Flying members are currently in the preparation stages for the release of their 1st repackaged album, set for release some time in mid-October. Back in June of this year, N.Flying showcased a more mature sound and style with their 1st full album 'Man on the Moon' and alternative rock title track "Moonshot". Now, the band is planning to return with an extended edition of 'Man on the Moon', featuring a selection of new songs.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO