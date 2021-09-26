Louisville woman admits to shooting man, hiding him inside crawl space

Woman arrested: According to police, Sara McQuilling admitted to shooting a man and hiding his body. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman admitted to killing a man and then hiding his body in the crawl space of a suburban Louisville home, authorities said.

Sara McQuilling, 40, of Louisville, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile, WLKY reported.

According to an arrest citation, the West Buechel Police Department responded to a welfare check at about 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, the television station reported.

Officers entered the residence and found a man who had been fatally shot and placed into a crawl space under the floor, according to WHAS. The man’s truck was also missing, the television station reported.

Officers found McQulling inside the vehicle on Friday, WDRB reported. According to the arrest report, McQuilling admitted to shooting the victim, who has not been publicly identified, and placing his body in the crawl space, according to the television station. She also admitted to returning to the home to take the man’s vehicle.

Police said they also located a revolver inside of a black purse, along with the suspect’s health insurance cards, WAVE reported. Officers did not give any other details and did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

McQuilling is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, the television station reported.

