Stevie Wonder and H.E.R. Bring the House Down at Los Angeles Edition of Global Citizen Fest

By Lily Moayeri
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles component of Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour live broadcast around the world was a welcome, if cautious return to in-person concerts: For many of the attendees of the Greek Theatre show on September 25, 2021, it was their first since March 2020. Flashing vaccine cards prior to entry, the full-capacity crowd caught an all-star lineup with Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., One Republic, 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert, among others.

EDMTunes

Eric Prydz Lists Los Angeles House For Sale

Eric Prydz is selling his LA home. The renowned music producer wants to move back to his home country, Sweden. This relocalization has been in the books for quite some time for Prydz, mainly because of his recent divorce, which reached a final settlement more than three months ago. Prydz’s...
trumbulltimes.com

The World May Be Going to Hell. But at Least Global Citizen's Star-Packed Fest Was Fun

You know how it can be with overwhelming topics like global warming and crushing poverty. Sometimes you want to acknowledge and confront them, and other times you want to run in the other direction given how weighty and fraught it can all be. That dynamic played out at the New York edition of the 10th annual Global Citizen concert, a combined concert and save-the-world pep talk in Central Park that found an array of performers trying, in various ways, to balance the joy of returning to live performance with the thought of a planet slowly going to hell on various fronts.
Stereogum

Livestream Global Citizen Fest Feat. Billie Eilish, Fugees, Lorde, The Weeknd, Metallica, & More

This year’s Global Citizen Festival, the annual star-studded benefit concert raising money to fight extreme poverty around the world, is a 24-hour marathon taking place in various cities across seven different continents. Billie Eilish, the newly reunited Fugees, Lorde, the Weeknd, Metallica, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Migos, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, My Morning Jacket, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, and Christine And The Queens are among the scheduled performers. Livestream the event below.
startattle.com

Paris Winningham The Voice 2021 Audition “Superstition” Stevie Wonder, Season 21

Paris Winningham performs “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. Startattle.com – The Voice. Paris Winningham The Voice 2021 Audition “Superstition” Stevie Wonder, Season 21. Paris Winningham “Superstition” The Voice Audition 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The Voice 2021 (Season 21) Host: Carson Daly. Coaches: Kelly Clarkson,...
energy941.com

Billie Eilish Performs With Coldplay At Global Citizen Fest

Coldplay made their Global Citizen performance extra special on Saturday night. After the first chorus of their song “Fix You,” frontman Chris Martin introduced Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas to help with the song. The pair took over the second verse of the song before joining in for the...
SFGate

Watch Elton John Bring Greatest Hits to Global Citizen 2021

Elton John brought some of his greatest hits to a Paris crowd for the 2021 Global Citizen Festival, a 24-hour event that finds hundreds of artists, activists and advocacy organizations working together this weekend to inspire awareness, seek unity and bring about global change. The superstar performed “Rocket Man,” “Tiny...
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Paul Simon’s surprise performance at Global Citizen Fest in Central Park

Governors Ball was not the only big festival happening in NYC on Saturday (9/25). Global Citizen Fest returned to Central Park's Great Lawn after a pandemic year off, for a star-studded show featuring sets from Coldplay, Billie Eilish (who played GovBall on Friday), Lizzo, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez (who brought out LL Cool J and Ja Rule), Meek Mill, Jon Batiste, Cyndi Lauper, and more.
NME

Elton John and Stevie Wonder collaborate on new track ‘Finish Line’

Elton John and Stevie Wonder have linked up for a new collaboration – listen to ‘Finish Line’ below. The track will appear on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, John’s recently announced collaborations album which will also feature Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder and more. ’I couldn’t be more...
fashionista.com

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 2021 Global Citizen Live Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing." In case you missed it: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in New York!...
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Lorde Brings The Heat With ‘Solar Power’ At Global Citizen Live

Lorde is heating things up. The acclaimed singer joined the A-list lineup for the Global Citizen Live event, where she performed her track ‘Solar Power. She opened up the New York City leg of the concert and performed the tune while sitting on a set of stairs. Before beginning her...
PopMatters

Universal Songs? Interpreting Stevie Wonder’s ‘Songs in the Key of Life’

Forty-five years after its release, Stevie Wonder‘s Songs in the Key of Life is one of the most beloved albums ever made. Many have called the album a towering masterpiece in the histories of soul music, popular music, American music, and Black music worldwide. However, especially in Songs’ era, the album’s commercial and critical status occupied an unusual space in the years between the height of soul and the ascent of disco and urban contemporary markets that critic Nelson George famously called “the death of rhythm & blues” in his 1988 book of that title (Pantheon, New York, 1988).
JustLuxe.com

los angeles

What's happening in the City of Angels this September including events, food news and happenings. The Wayfarer Downtown LA has opened DTLA and includes a rooftop restaurant with beautiful views and killer cocktails, the Lily Rose underground bar, and the Gaslighter Social Club for coffee, breakfast, lunch or happy hour.
Laredo Morning Times

U.K. TikTok Phenom PinkPantheress Preps Debut Mixtape 'To Hell With It'

PinkPantheress, the 20-year-old London phenom who went viral on TikTok with her song “Pain,” will release her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, on October 15th. The 10-track project opens with “Pain” and includes a handful of other recently released tunes, including “Passion,” “Just for Me,” and “Break It Off.”
