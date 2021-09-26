CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

By Katie Abel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuohH_0c8dK36300

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.”

The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.”

In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy toe. Made in glossy patent leather, the style’s vibrant color palette also stands out.

“The platform is very important,” he said. “I wanted to make it in a sandal on a pointy-toe shape, which is the first time you’ve ever seen that.”

On the softer side, a new minimal two-strap sandal is made in chenille fabric, a fresh alternative to velvet.

Looking ahead, the designer is looking forward to visiting the U.S. once restrictions lift later this fall. From New York to Miami to Las Vegas, dressed-up styles have seen a big resurgence.

It’s clear that with the high heels making a comeback, the designer is also back in his element. “It was nice to explore other concepts like lug sole boots, but now I’m happier that I can 100% express my natural [passion].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VIJj_0c8dK36300

Footwear News

Footwear News

