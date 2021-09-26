CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Labour spends £2m a year on legal fees since Corbyn era, party official says

By Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGD0t_0c8dJyv400
Labour is fighting a number of legal battles and has settled some high-profile cases against the party.

Labour is spending more than £2m on legal fees every year in the aftermath of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, a senior party official has claimed.

Johanna Baxter, a member of the ruling national executive committee from the party’s pro-Keir Starmer wing, said costs used to be just 10% of that figure ,about £200,000 a year.

Labour is fighting a number of legal battles and has settled some high-profile cases against the party, dating back to disputes during the Corbyn era.

Baxter, who was a member of the NEC under Corbyn before losing her seat in 2016, regained a place on the committee in 2019. She said the dire state of the party’s finances was down to legal battles and said it was vital to repair them so that the public would trust the party with the economy.

“When you hear people talking about the state of the party’s finances, remind them that before Jeremy Corbyn our legal fees were around £200,000 a year. They are now more than £2m a year,” she told a conference rally for the pro-Starmer Labour First group.

“When people talk about cuts to staffing, that’s the reason for it and it’s that mismanagement that has put us in the position we are in today, that this NEC is trying to sort out. And that matters because unless we can sort all of that out, people will not listen to us on the matters that affect them.”

Last year, Starmer ordered the party’s lawyers to reach a settlement with former party staff who spoke to the BBC Panorama programme about antisemitism, who claimed they were defamed in the party’s response to the broadcast.

The party is also facing a bitter legal battle with former staffers who claim private WhatsApp messages were released in the so-called “Labour leaks” report, which was prepared under the former general secretary Jennie Formby.

The report – which was intended for but never submitted to the equalities watchdog’s investigation – alleged staff had worked to undermine Corbyn’s leadership and sent a number of abusive messages about senior figures.

Corbyn himself has said he intends to take legal action against the party over the suspension of the party whip, although his team failed in a preliminary challenge to get documents disclosed that they claimed could prove there was a secret deal to readmit him to the party.

Labour staff have balloted for strike action after David Evans, the general secretary, told staff in July that the party’s management was seeking at least 90 redundancies as it tries to repair finances.

Labour has said it will seek to make the cuts through voluntary redundancies, but the target represents well over a quarter of all the party’s staff.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Labour heckling shows party is moving on, say Starmer allies

Keir Starmer was heckled repeatedly by angry Labour activists throughout his conference speech, threatening to derail the setpiece – but his advisers said the interruptions had been anticipated and served to show the party and its leader’s new direction. Activists waved red cards at Starmer and interrupted his pledges on...
U.K.
Telegraph

Live Labour Party conference latest: Keir Starmer is heckled by hard-Left as he distances party from Corbyn era

Sir Keir Starmer's first conference speech as Labour leader was overshadowed by repeated heckling by activists over his refusal to support a £15 hourly minimum wage. Several individuals disrupted his speech, including during an emotional tribute to his mother, although Sir Keir was generally prepared with retorts including questioning whether those on the hard life preferred "shouting slogans or changing lives".
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer to draw line under Corbyn era in speech putting election victory ahead of party unity

Keir Starmer has signalled he is ready to see Labour’s far-left split from the party, declaring that winning the next general election is more important to him than maintaining internal unity.Speaking ahead of the high-stakes speech, Sir Keir said he would ditch earlier pledges to hold onto key policies inherited from Jeremy Corbyn if it was needed to make Labour electable.His keynote conference speech in Brighton on Wednesday will draw a firm line under the Corbyn era, with a promise to voters that Labour will never again go into a general election without a serious plan for government.He will also...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Telegraph

John McDonnell calls on Labour to readmit Jeremy Corbyn as MP

John McDonnell has called for Jeremy Corbyn to be readmitted as a Labour MP in "one step" Sir Keir Starmer could take to reunite the party. It came as former Labour leader Mr Corbyn refused to rule out running as an independent candidate at the next election. As allies of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Members who joined Labour under Corbyn were ‘misguided’, Starmer shadow minister says

Labour members who joined the party because they were inspired by Jeremy Corbyn's leadership were "misguided", one of Keir Starmer's shadow ministers has said.Speaking at the party's conference in Brighton shadow security minister Conor McGinn said members who supported the former leader were not necessarily "irretrievable" but had been "misled" by others. Labour's membership grew from around 200,000 people during the 2015 leadership election to around 500,000 at its peak – with the vast majority of new joiners supporting the leadership.Speaking at the same event, another shadow minister Wes Streeting, claimed Labour had been characterised by "self-indulgent politics" during...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour: 'I joined for Corbyn, but I'm staying'

In a post-Corbyn era, what now for the young activists who joined the party in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership victory, and the wider youth membership in the party?. Ana joined the Labour Party in 2015 when Jeremy Corbyn became the party leader. She says she's staying in the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Economy#Uk#Corbyn Era#Nec#Bbc Panorama#Whatsapp
Shropshire Star

Corbyn accuses Labour leadership of ‘turning its back’ on members

The former leader further entrenched the divide between the party’s factions. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told young people they “don’t have to live without power or without hope” but warned the current leadership of the party was “turning its back” on the opportunity for change. Speaking to a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour under Keir Starmer ‘turning its back on hope’, Jeremy Corbyn says

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Sir Keir Starmer of giving the Conservative government a “free pass time and again”, as he also criticised the leadership for “turning its back” on “hope for the future”.The remarks from the former Labour leader come amid a dramatic fallout between Sir Keir and the left over controversial changes to the party’s rule book that were branded “undemocratic” and risked “civil war” in the party.On the first day of the party’s annual conference, Sir Keir was forced to water down his proposed reforms and, crucially, abandon plans to ditch the “one member, one vote” system used...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Labour leadership wants to try to shut down debate, says Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn made the comments ahead of Labour’s annual conference, which starts on Saturday. Jeremy Corbyn has accused Sir Keir Starmer of trying “to shut down debate” ahead of the party’s annual conference, which starts this weekend. Mr Corbyn, who still sits as an independent MP in the Commons after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer must unify Labour conference by welcoming Corbyn back, says John McDonnell

Next week’s Labour conference could be Sir Keir Starmer’s last chance to unify his party and set out a compelling vision for the country if he is to avoid a repeat of the 2019 ballot-box defeat in a general election that could be less than a year away, leading left winger John McDonnell has warned.Sir Keir should break through activist “frustration” with his leadership by restoring the whip to predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and setting out a radical platform of policies on issues like ending child poverty, scrapping university tuition fees and delivering a “green new deal” on the climate emergency...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Green Party’s new co-leaders vow to be ‘real opposition to feeble Tory government’

The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Labour chief struggles for impact despite Johnson's woes

Britain’s Conservative government is beset with problems, from a still-rumbling coronavirus pandemic to a fuel crisis that’s draining gas pumps across the country. This should be a great time for the country’s main opposition party.But Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is struggling to break through to a largely indifferent public. He’s hoping to change that with a speech Wednesday at the party’s annual conference, arguing that Labour is “back in business” after being out of power for a decade.Starmer has troubles of his own. Labour is deeply divided following its election disappointments. Allegations of anti-Semitism under Starmer’s hard-left predecessor,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Labour promises to spend £28bn a year on tackling climate crisis

Labour would invest £28bn a year in climate measures to protect Britain from disaster, Rachel Reeves has announced in by far the party’s biggest spending pledge to date. The amount would quadruple the government’s current capital investment, and Labour said it would hope to attract a matching sum of private investment in green technologies. In total, the party will commit to spending £224bn on climate measures over the next eight years.
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Keir Starmer’s clear break with the Jeremy Corbyn era

Sebastian Payne takes you into the corridors of power to unwrap, analyse and debate British politics with a regular lineup of expert Financial Times correspondents and informed commentators. New episodes available every Saturday morning. Analysis on Labour’s annual jamboree and whether its leader has met expectations. This week, we’ll be...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Starmer urged not to turn his back on Corbyn-era nationalisation policies

The Labour leader should aim for ‘deep and transformative change’ according to a motion moved at the party’s conference in Brighton. Sir Keir Starmer has faced union demands to stick with Jeremy Corbyn-era policies to nationalise key industries. The Labour leader should not make “timid tweaks” to the system and...
ECONOMY
BBC

Labour Party conference: 'Unacceptable that anybody feels unsafe', says Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, says it is unacceptable that anybody feels unsafe attending the Labour Party conference. Mr Khan was speaking after Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield said she would not attend party conference this year, after receiving abuse online from trans' rights activists. The Speaker of the House of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour now says it would reopen Brexit talks if in power

A Labour government would “fix” Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, a member of Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet has said – raising the prospect of more talks with the EU.The announcement, which came hours before Sir Keir's speech to Labour conference in Brighton, represents a change in approach from the party and is the first time the new leadership has suggested there could be more negotiations.Sir Keir said emphatically in January that there was "no case" for renegotiating the accord struck between Mr Johnson and the EU – in an effort to put the Brexit issue to bed.But speaking to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour vows to spend £28bn a year on ‘green jobs’ to help defeat the climate emergency

Labour would spend £28bn a year on creating green jobs to help defeat the climate emergency, Rachel Reeves has announced, declaring: “I will be Britain’s first green chancellor.”In her conference speech, the shadow chancellor vowed to exceed the big-spending plans of Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, to create the work “of the future”.“Gigafactories to build batteries for electric vehicles, a thriving hydrogen industry, offshore wind with turbines made in Britain, planting trees and building flood defences,” Ms Reeves pledged.“Keeping homes warm and getting energy bills down; good new jobs in communities throughout Britain. In other words: protecting and strengthening...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy