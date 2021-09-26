CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Democrats Narrowly Beat Angela Merkel's Alliance in Historic German Election

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary results on Monday morning showed the center-left Social Democratic Party gaining 25.8% of the vote, according to the country's Federal Returning Officer. Angela Merkel's right-leaning bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union got 24.1% of the vote, according to the early results. The election is significant...

The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
AFP

Germany's Laschet signals readiness to step down as CDU chief

The beleaguered chief of Angela Merkel's CDU party signalled Thursday that he was ready to step aside as leader of the conservatives, after an election debacle that left them on the brink of opposition. Armin Laschet, 60, has been under intense pressure to quit after he led the conservatives to its worst election result since World War II, coming in after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
EUROPE
The Independent

German Greens aim for new government with center-left leader

Germany's environmentalist Greens said Wednesday they want to hold negotiations on a new governing coalition under the leadership of outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz s center-left Social Democrats who narrowly won the country's election.The Sept. 26 election left two parties as likely kingmakers: the Greens, who finished third, and the business-friendly Free Democrats, who finished fourth. Those two parties could team up with either the Social Democrats or the center-right Union bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for a parliamentary majority.The Greens traditionally lean to the left, while the Free Democrats in recent decades have mostly allied with...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany a step closer to Scholz-led government

Germany inched towards a government led by Olaf Scholz after the Greens and the liberal FDP party said Wednesday they would try for a three-way tie-up with his Social Democrats while shunning Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. - 'Building bridges' - Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said that after preliminary discussions with the SPD and CDU-CSU, the Greens "believe it makes sense" to focus on a tie-up led by the Social Democrats.
EUROPE
The Independent

Hungary: Budapest mayor pulls out of opposition primary race

The mayor of Hungary's capital on Friday announced he would withdraw from a primary contest which will choose a joint opposition nominee to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ending his candidacy in a race in which he was once considered the frontrunner. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said at a news conference that he was bringing his candidacy for prime minister to an end, and asked his supporters to get behind his opponent, moderate conservative Peter Marki-Zay, in the interests of “reuniting Hungary.”Karacsony’s withdrawal came after a week of back-and-forth negotiations with Marki-Zay, the independent mayor of a small...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Factbox-Why Polish court ruling is a crisis for EU, and what might happen next

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A ruling by Poland’s highest court challenging the supremacy of European Union law has plunged the EU into an existential crisis and raised questions about the eastern European country’s future in the bloc. How the drama will play out from here is far from clear. WHAT HAPPENED?
POLITICS
AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Austria: coalition partner calls for Kurz to be replaced

The junior partner in Austria s governing coalition called on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz s party Friday to replace him with an “irreproachable person” after prosecutors said Kurz is a target of a corruption investigation.Prosecutors' announcement earlier this week that Kurz and nine others are under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery has led to a crisis in the governing coalition of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens which took office in January 2020. Kurz and close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the...
EUROPE
NBC Connecticut

Prospects of Iran Nuclear Talks Going Smoothly Are ‘Bleak,' Eurasia Group Says

Time may be running out for the U.S. and Iran to restart nuclear talks, as Tehran continues to advance its nuclear program, according to Eurasia Group. Experts told CNBC they were concerned about how the nuclear submarine deal between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. — or Aukus — could affect Iran's nuclear ambitions.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC Connecticut

Poland's Defiance of EU Law Raises Concern Over a Possible Exit

In the latest escalation of their dispute, Polish judges ruled, in a case brought by the country's prime minister, that national law has primacy over European rules. Opinion polls show that Polish voters are overwhelmingly pro-European — a far cry from Britain which voted to leave the EU in 2016.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa

Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Ressa and Muratov were honored for their “courageous” work but also were considered “representatives of all journalists who stand […]
WORLD
AFP

Italy's Draghi presses reform despite opposition

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a man on a mission, determined to force through structural reforms long sought by Brussels in return for EU recovery funds -- despite opposition at home. Draghi made it his priority to secure almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans allocated to Italy as part of the EU's post-virus fund -- and drive through the reforms Brussels demands in return.
POLITICS

