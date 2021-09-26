CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Dan Mullen says Kaiir Elam is likely to play against Kentucky

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVW8e_0c8dIVYK00

Florida fans got some good news from coach Dan Mullen after Saturday’s 38-14 win against

, as it seems the injury to star cornerback Kaiir Elam isn’t particularly severe. Mullen said after the game that Elam is likely to play next Saturday against Kentucky.

“Yeah so hopefully Kaiir should be back this [week against Kentucky as] well,” Mullen said, according to AllGators’ Demetrius Harvey. “He’ll be, what do they say, like, probable this week. And talking to him, hoping he’s probable for this coming weekend.”

Elam suffered a knee sprain against Alabama that was reported upon just before kickoff by the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson. He missed the UT game, and without him, Florida’s secondary depth struggled and gave up a pair of touchdowns on big plays.

True freshman Jason Marshall got the start in his place, and he and other starter Avery Helm did a solid job, but behind them, it became apparent that UF can’t afford many injuries. Mordecai McDaniel gave up a 75-yard touchdown on a deep pass, and the Gators clearly missed their lockdown potential top-10 pick.

“Hopefully Kaiir gets back healthy this week, add some depth to the secondary for us,” Mullen said.

Elam’s return should be a big boost for the Gators against a solid Kentucky passing offense. Quarterback Will Levis has played fairly well this year, and the team’s 284 passing yards per game ranks near the upper quadrant of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

UF will hope to cut down on those big plays next week with Elam hopefully back out on the field.

PHOTOS: Highlights from the Gators' home win against the Vols

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G41d9_0c8dIVYK00

Dan Mullen
