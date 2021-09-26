CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Kemp: Session to redraw Georgia districts to start on Nov. 3

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eOwM_0c8dGwyZ00

Gov. Brian Kemp is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts, he announced Thursday.

Legislators are already busy drawing new lines, with majority Republicans looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control of the state House and Senate.

Kemp in July had pledged to make anti-crime bills a part of the special session, but did not include any in the call. Spokesperson Katie Byrd said Kemp would instead focus on crime during the 2022 regular session. House Republican leaders had indicated they didn’t want crime on the redistricting session agenda. Other substantive bills might be used for leverage in what is one of the General Assembly’s most personal and partisan duties.

“Our office is currently working on a robust public safety package to accomplish that goal,” Byrd said. “The Georgia House and Senate are also currently conducting fact-finding public safety hearings, and will continue to do so through the end of this calendar year.”

Activists have clamored for lawmakers to release draft maps far enough in advance of the session for meaningful public comment, but Republican leaders have indicated that’s unlikely. Some draft maps were released days before the session began 10 years ago. Committees approved the same guidelines in 2010, meaning lawmakers aren’t required to give the public an advance look or draw district with an eye toward making it possible for candidates from different parties to win.

The guidelines say lawmakers have to consider whether they are splitting counties or precincts, although not cities. Lawmakers must also consider whether a district is compact and whether communities of interest are kept whole. But there are no standards the guidelines say lawmakers should meet. The guidelines also say map drawers should avoid drawing incumbents together into the same district when it’s “unnecessary.”

For majority Republicans, the process could help them pry back one or more U.S. House seats in a 14-member delegation now split 8-6 in favor of the GOP.

Because the state constitution says that members of the state House and Senate must be residents of their district for at least a year before their election, the late start means that anyone who would like to move to run for a different district once the new lines are adopted won’t be able to. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8. Congressional candidates face no residency requirement.

State and local governments must redraw lines for congressional, legislative and other electoral districts once every 10 years following the U.S. Census to equalize populations. The process helps determine which party will hold power for the following decade.

The state’s overall population rose nearly 10% to 10.7 million people over the decade, but Census results showed uneven growth, with most new residents concentrated in the Atlanta area and around Savannah. Most rural areas lost population.

Kemp did ask legislators to pass a law confirming his authority to suspend the collection of taxes on motor fuels, which he did by order while a key pipeline was crippled by hackers. He’s also asking lawmakers to amend the state tax code to conform with changes to the federal tax code.

The starting date could also limit the length of the session, with Thanksgiving only three weeks later. The state constitution limits a special session to 40 days unless three-fifths of each house votes to extend it.

Comments / 7

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Faith-Based Leaders Propose Plan to Mayoral Candidates

On the steps of Atlanta’s City Hall, a group of interfaith leaders came together to announce a ten-step plan that they believe can help the city of Atlanta combat poverty and crime. In attendance was Rev. Darryl Winston of Greater Works Ministries, Bishop Carl McRae of Exousia Lighthouse International Christian Ministries, Pastor Keith Hammond of New Generation Baptist Church, Georgia […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

First draft of Georgia’s redistricting map released by State Senate

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and State Senator John Flanders Kennedy, chairman of the chamber’s Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee, released a proposed congressional district map that would increase the size of districts in rural South Georgia to reflect losses in population during the last decade. “This map not only meets principles of redistricting, but we are proud to present a map […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

New Georgia Project Launches Statewide “Certified Registered Voter” Engagement Push

Today is National Voter Registration Day! The New Georgia Project (NGP) has kicked off a week-long “Certified Registered Voter” voter engagement campaign to register, inform and mobilize voters to cast their ballots in the 1,500 municipal elections this November in Georgia. This year’s election will be the first election following the passage of a sweeping new voter suppression law in […]
ELECTIONS
TheAtlantaVoice

Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December. The House is expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote Thursday, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday. Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan

Pressure mounting but with signs of progress, President Joe Biden is hunkering down at the White House to try to strike a deal and win over two holdout Democratic senators whose support is needed for his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul. With Republicans solidly opposed and no Democratic votes to spare, Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago that […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

HUD Secretary Fudge meets with Atlanta Mayor Bottoms to promote affordable housing

Monday morning, U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge visited Atlanta as she toured Herndon Square as the City of Atlanta continues to promote their affordable housing initiatives. Herndon Square boasts 586 money rental unites, of which 52% are affordable, 97 senior rental units, and 32 town homes for sale, of which 21% are affordable. The Herndon […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Senator Ossoff co-sponsors legislation addressing maternal health for Black women

Monday afternoon, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff began a push to improve maternal health and curb maternal mortality rates in Georgia and nationwide, It’s a crisis that disproportionately impacts Black women. Black women in Georgia are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women nationally, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Senator […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Retired Atlanta journalist to moderate hybrid mayoral forum hosted by League of Women Voters Atlanta Fulton, Emory University

Atlanta voters are encouraged to mark their calendars for a combined hybrid and in-person event to meet the candidates for Mayor of Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. Moderated by Jocelyn Dorsey, retired director of Editorials & Public Affairs WSB-TV, the forum at the Glenn Memorial Auditorium will help voters gauge the strength of the candidates and solidify […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#State Senate#Republicans#The General Assembly
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: NAACP Initiative Battles COVID-19 Misinformation

BALTIMORE — Entertainers ranging from hip-hop artists “Offset” and Nicki Minaj, to noted Black Panther film actress Leticia Wright, R&B singer “Tank,” conservative political pundit Candace Owens and others have made inaccurate, disparaging public comments recently about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines or getting vaccinated, influencing some of their fans and followers to debate the science and guidance. The inherent […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

President Biden taps state Rep. Calvin Smyre as Dominican Republic ambassador

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a key Georgia state lawmaker to become the United States ambassador to the Dominican Republic. State Rep. Calvin Smyre, a Black Democrat from Columbus first elected in 1974, must be confirmed by the Senate before taking his post. Smyre is acclaimed as the longest serving member of the Georgia House and has remained a […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
TheAtlantaVoice

APS renames Brown Middle School after legendary businessman Russell

  Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has officially renamed Brown Middle School to Herman J. Russell West End Academy. The decision to rename the school after Russell, a prominent local businessman, was made because of his decades of activism and philanthropy in the West End. Russell was born and raised in the Summerhill neighborhood; he and his brother went on to […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year — midnight […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta City Council approves new round of emergency assistance funds

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation during Monday’s meeting to authorize the chief financial officer to amend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act 2020 fund budget by adding to anticipations and appropriations in the amount of approximately $12 million awarded to the City of Atlanta from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program 2. In January, the City […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Fulton board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections

Commissioners in Fulton County have picked a former Atlanta City Council president to lead their election board as a state panel reviews how elections are conducted in Georgia’s most populous county. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to appoint Cathy Woolard to chair the five-person county Board of Registration and Elections. Her nomination by Board of Commissioners Chair […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

GCPS to Offer a One-Time Monetary Incentive for Vaccinations

Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) has joined other districts in the metro Atlanta area by offering a one-time monetary incentive to staff members who have received a COVID vaccine. Eligible GCPS employees will be paid $500 if they complete the two-step process verifying their vaccination status. This includes employees who were vaccinated this past spring and summer will also be […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Decatur Teachers Must Get Vaccinated

  City Schools of Decatur (CSD) became the first in the Metro Atlanta area to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Superintendent Maggie Fehrman announced during the board of education’s September meeting that staff members would have to be fully vaccinated by October 31 or complete the districts’ exemption process. Staff members who receive an exemption will be […]
DECATUR, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy