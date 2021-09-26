CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia football-Arkansas

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the third-straight season College GameDay has visited Athens. The show was in town for the Notre Dame game in 2019 and the Auburn contest last season. Both Georgia and Arkansas enter this game with 4-0 records. The Bulldogs have looked like one of the best teams in the country so far this season, picking up wins over Clemson, UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Georgia-Clemson game was also featured on College GameDay, but that game was played in Charlotte.

www.dawgnation.com

