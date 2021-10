Netflix has released a VR game called Eden Unearthed on App Lab for Oculus Quest, available now for free. The release has come as a surprise, with very little (if any) available info outside the App Lab listing. Netflix is listed as both the publisher and developer of the title on App Lab, which also has a April 21 release date listed as well. App Lab apps are not indexed in the same manner as Oculus Store titles, meaning that they can essentially be published without anyone else knowing if nobody is given the App Lab link.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO