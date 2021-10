Wish trades about 75% below its IPO price. The stock looks fundamentally cheaper than its e-commerce peers. However, Wish’s core business is still in serious trouble. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), which is often referred to by the name of its e-commerce platform, Wish, went public at $24 per share last December. But if you had invested $1,000 in Wish's stock at its IPO price, your investment would only be worth about $250 today. Let's see why Wish failed to impress the market.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO