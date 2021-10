NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Chattanooga man sits in the Nashville jail after his mother's corpse is found in his truck. Metro Nashville police say that 37-year-old Thomas Henshall, Jr., brought the body to the Nashville VA Medical Center wrapped/rolled up in a tarp in the back of his truck at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. He claimed his mother, 60-year-old Danielle Bowen, committed suicide.