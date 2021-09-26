NFL Week 3 Patriots vs. Saints: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting situation. Both they and the New Orleans Saints are both looking to start a new era after their Hall of Fame quarterbacks have moved on to another chapter of their life. The Saints present an unique challenge to the Patriots, a team who beat the snot out of the Green Bay Packers in a 38-3 score in Week 1 as well as a team that got slapped by the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 with their offense a non-factor. Which Saints team shows up will determine a lot on how the Patriots will fare, albeit they will have the game in Foxboro this time around.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO