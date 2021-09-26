NFL Week 3 Patriots vs. Saints: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread
It was never really much of a game, as the New Orleans Saints dominated the New England Patriots throughout Sunday’s matchup, defeating them by a score of 28-13. Their defense got to Mac Jones early and often, intercepting him three times and hitting him 11 times. Their offense dominated on the ground, picking up yardage at will throughout their final touchdown drive to finally put things away late in the fourth quarter. New England saw James White go down with an injury, Jonnu Smith drop four passes, and their mostly reliable special teams unit make mistake after mistake.www.patspulpit.com
