CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville woman admits to shooting man, hiding him inside crawl space

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2jsa_0c8dFEcA00
Woman arrested: According to police, Sara McQuilling admitted to shooting a man and hiding his body. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman admitted to killing a man and then hiding his body in the crawl space of a suburban Louisville home, authorities said.

Sara McQuilling, 40, of Louisville, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile, WLKY reported.

According to an arrest citation, the West Buechel Police Department responded to a welfare check at about 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, the television station reported.

Officers entered the residence and found a man who had been fatally shot and placed into a crawl space under the floor, according to WHAS. The man’s truck was also missing, the television station reported.

Officers found McQulling inside the vehicle on Friday, WDRB reported. According to the arrest report, McQuilling admitted to shooting the victim, who has not been publicly identified, and placing his body in the crawl space, according to the television station. She also admitted to returning to the home to take the man’s vehicle.

Police said they also located a revolver inside of a black purse, along with the suspect’s health insurance cards, WAVE reported. Officers did not give any other details and did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

McQuilling is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, the television station reported.

,

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tennessee man fatally shoots 3 family members, including 11-year-old sister

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, were fatally shot by a family member Friday morning in a Middle Tennessee city, authorities said. An adult man and woman were also killed in the shooting in Columbia, The Daily Herald of Columbia reported. A fourth family member escaped through a window and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said at a news conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect accused of killing girlfriend arrested

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The search for a 38-year-old homicide suspect wanted in the death of his 27-year-old girlfriend is over. Renton police said Vaughn Alexander Weems was arrested by the Valley SWAT Team after information they received led them to a Tukwila hotel. On Aug. 21, officers were called...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Explosive device found outside Spanaway gym

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Members of the Pierce County bomb squad safely disposed of an explosive device found outside a Spanaway gym earlier this week. Deputies were called to the gym in the 15700 block of Pacific Avenue South for a report of a suspicious object. When Pierce County Sheriff’s Department...
SPANAWAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crawl Space#Murder#Automobile#Wlky#Whas#Wdrb#Wave#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family seeks answers in double homicide in Lake City

SEATTLE — A family is seeking answers after a 39-year-old woman and her boyfriend were found shot to death last month in Lake City. Seattle police initially thought this might have a been a homicide-suicide because the door to the apartment was locked, but they quickly figured out the two people inside were murdered.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
63K+
Followers
72K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy