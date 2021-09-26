CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure is building on Harry Kane amid Premier League drought, Aaron Ramsdale faces his first major test for Arsenal and Dele Alli needs a big performance... the players with a point to prove in the north London derby

Cover picture for the articleIn just the sixth game of the Premier League campaign, Arsenal and Tottenham square off in what could be a season-defining north London derby on Sunday afternoon. It was less than a month ago that Tottenham defeated Norwich 1-0 to top the Premier League table, still to concede in three wins from as many games as Nuno Espirito Santo received lavish praise - and subsequently the manager of the month award.

