Pressure is building on Harry Kane amid Premier League drought, Aaron Ramsdale faces his first major test for Arsenal and Dele Alli needs a big performance... the players with a point to prove in the north London derby
In just the sixth game of the Premier League campaign, Arsenal and Tottenham square off in what could be a season-defining north London derby on Sunday afternoon. It was less than a month ago that Tottenham defeated Norwich 1-0 to top the Premier League table, still to concede in three wins from as many games as Nuno Espirito Santo received lavish praise - and subsequently the manager of the month award.www.chatsports.com
